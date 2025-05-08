Mandya, May 8: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that his government has issued alerts across the state and has taken precautionary measures in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. He said instructions given by the central government are being followed, keeping the security interest in mind.

"We have issued alerts everywhere, because anything may happen anytime. We have taken precautions," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about whether security has been heightened at dams and other vital installations in the state. Speaking to reporters here, he said mock drills are being held at all places and the instructions issued by the Centre are being followed. Indian Armed Forces Eliminated Over 100 Terrorists in Pakistan and PoJK During Operation Sindoor: Sources.

Asked about the BJP's allegations that the state government has not taken action to deport some Pakistani nationals who are still in Karnataka, the CM said, "Almost everyone has gone. A family from Mysuru has gone to court. Only such cases may still be there, otherwise everyone has gone." He said he doesn't have information about the exact number of Pakistanis still in the state. Operation Sindoor: Jaish-e-Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar Says 10 Family Members and 4 Close Associates Killed in Indian Missile Attack in Bahawalpur.

Siddaramaiah also said that Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy spoke to him and gave instructions to hold special prayers at all temples that come under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, for the well-being of the armed forces.