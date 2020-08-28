Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Arms, ammunition and landmines have been recovered in last 10 days besides the arrest of several Naxals in the state, Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) MV Rao said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here Rao said, "In the last 10 days, we recovered arms, ammunition and landmines. Attacks on security forces were foiled and some Naxals have been caught. Interstate operations are planned with Bihar and Odisha, details cannot be shared now."

On August 28, Security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations recovered huge quantities of explosive materials from Rai-Sindari mountain area in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

The police force recovered seven IEDs (5kg / each) fitted and 65 IEDs (4kg/each), about 400 metres of cordex wire, 17 electric detonators, four rifles, one pistol and 97 live bullets among other explosive material.

The security has been heightened in the area following the seizure. (ANI)

