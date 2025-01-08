Ranchi, Jan 8 (PTI) Severe cold gripped parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday with Latehar being the coldest place in the state at 6.5 degree Celsius, an official said.

Khunti registered 7.2 degree Celsius, while at Jagannathpur in West Singhbhum district, the minimum temperature was 7.8 degree Celsius while Lohardaga and Saraikela recorded 7.8 degree Celsius respectively, the official said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Model Code of Conduct Now in Effect As City Gears Up for Polls on February 5.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi shivered at 8.8 degree Celsius, a fall of 2.6 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours.

In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand said that the cold situation might persist till January 10.

Also Read | Despite Slowdown in Real GDP Growth, Per Capita Nominal GDP in FY25 Likely To Grow by INR 35,000 More Than FY23: Economists.

"There was a prediction of minimum temperature falling between two to four degree Celsius from this morning, as the sky became clear," he said.

From January 11 onwards, minimum temperature is expected to rise again due to western disturbance in northwest parts of the country.

"The mercury may rise by two to three degree Celsius from February 11 and minimum temperature may again go above 10 degree Celsius in the state," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)