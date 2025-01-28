New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Yamuna pollution issue, saying that the river was "smelling like a sewer."

Addressing a public gathering in Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency in Delhi, he attacked the AAP and said people who have suffered the sins of the AAP government in Delhi will be freed of their sins soon.

"Roads in Delhi are so bad. You know it better. What do you think the conditions in Delhi must be like? When I was coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi today. Yamuna ji, which was once a symbol of faith for all of us, there was a foul smell coming from there, it smelled like sewer. The people who have suffered the sins of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will be freed of their sins soon...There is only one way to get rid of this, a BJP government should be formed in Delhi as well," he said.

"The AAP government in Delhi has become a synonym for anarchy. Not only their leaders but the entire party stands for corruption now. Anna Hazare's entire political campaign revolved around Jan Lokpal but when their government was formed in the national capital, they did not even consider working on it. They used to talk about accountability to people but what are they doing now?" the CM Yogi further said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

