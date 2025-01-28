Mumbai, January 28: In a bid to curb the rising pollution levels in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government is contemplating a ban on petrol- and diesel-run vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The state transport department issued an order on Wednesday to form a committee tasked with exploring the feasibility of phasing out fossil fuel-powered vehicles in favour of CNG and electric vehicles.

The decision comes after growing concerns over the severe pollution levels in Mumbai, which have failed to improve despite previous government measures, Hindustan Times reported. On January 9, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue and directed the state to establish an expert committee to assess whether phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles could help address the crisis. Energy Drinks Ban in Maharashtra: High-Caffeine Energy Drinks Cannot Be Sold Within 500-Metre Radius of Schools.

Petrol, Diesel Cars To Be Banned in Mumbai?

In response to the court’s directive, the transport department established a seven-member committee chaired by retired bureaucrat Sudhir Kumar Srivastava. Other members of the committee include key officials from the transport department, police, Mahanagar Gas Limited, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The committee has been given three months to submit its recommendations. Paragliding Suspended in Goa, Not Banned, Says Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte After Mishap Kills Tourist From Maharashtra.

The air quality in Mumbai has been a growing concern, with several areas registering pollution levels in the “Poor” and “Moderate” categories in December. The High Court highlighted vehicular emissions as a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality, underscoring the need for drastic measures to tackle the problem.

