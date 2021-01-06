Erode(TN), Jan 6 (PTI) A 64-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in anthiyur forest range in the district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Arumugam of Ennamangalam forest area was tending to his cattle on Tuesday afternoon when the pachyderm suddenly emerged out of the bushes and attacked him, resulting in his death, they said.

Farmers in the area noticed the body of Arumugam and informed the forest officials who visited the spot and conducted a preliminary enquiry.

A case has been registered by the forest officials and investigation is on.

