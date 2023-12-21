Malappuram (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Calicut University campus on Thursday after workers of the Students Federation of India (SFI) prevented the entry of a section of Senate members, alleging their Sangh Parivar background.

The protesters blocked the gates of the hall of the university when the members reached there to attend the meeting.

However, they allowed the entry of Senate members, excluding those allegedly linked to Sangh Parivar.

The Left student outfit stated that the Sangh Parivar nominees would never be allowed into the hall where the Senate is meeting, and they assert that this stance will be implemented.

The members had come to attend the first meeting of the new Senate nominated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The protesting SFI workers were later removed by police.

The SFI has alleged that half of the newly nominated members of the Senate are supporters of the Sangh Parivar.

The university witnessed a massive protest by the SFI a few days ago when Governor Khan visited Kozhikode and stayed at the University Guest House. They accused Khan of attempting to saffronise the state's education sector.

