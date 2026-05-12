India News | SFI Breaches Barricades, Storms CAG Office in Keralam Protest over NEET-UG Cancellation

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a massive protest march to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, following the National Testing Agency's (NTA) cancellation of the NEET-UG exam amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities.

The demonstration escalated into a confrontation as protesters breached police barricades and jumped into the office compound. Despite heavy security deployment, police struggled to contain the crowd as tensions flared between demonstrators and personnel. Water Canyon was used by the security to deter the protesters from getting into the office.

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A similar protest by SFI took place in the national capital, with protestors holding placards against the cancellation of the paper. Police intervened to disperse the crowd, leading to clashes.

The protestors' slogans echoed along the way as they chanted "Paper leak nhi chalega".

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A major row has erupted following the Centre's decision to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3. The move comes after allegations regarding paper leaks and irregularities. The Government referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

Meanwhile, this matter has taken a political turn as Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded the resignation of the Education Minister, saying accountability must be fixed over repeated lapses in national-level examinations.

"Of course. The department responsible for this should take responsibility. If this is happening repeatedly, the government must take action, no matter how prominent the individual involved may be, regardless of their affiliation with any organisation, ideology, or political party. There should be a judicial inquiry--one that is time-bound," Pilot told ANI.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, has so far declined to comment on the controversy, exiting a recent press interaction without taking questions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)