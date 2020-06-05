World Environment Day 2020: Amit Shah Appeals to People to Preserve Environment for Better Future
New Delhi, June 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to everyone to take a resolution to preserve the environment for a better future.

Shah also said from time immemorial, India has a rich tradition and deep knowledge about nature conservation. Also Read | Uttar Pradesh | Shopping Malls Outside Containment Zones to Remain Open from 9 am to 9 pm, Spitting Strictly Prohibited in Public Places: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

"Different ways of worshipping and preserving the environment are intrinsic to our culture. On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us resolve to preserve our environment for a better tomorrow," he tweeted. Also Read | Delhi: Man, Admitted for Cancer Treatment at AIIMS, Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself From Grill of Staircase.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

