India News | Shah Ensures Immediate Compliance of His Orders, COVID Tests to Done Via New Rapid Antigen Methodology in Delhi

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:30 AM IST
Shah Ensures Immediate Compliance of His Orders, COVID Tests to Done Via New Rapid Antigen Methodology in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): After chairing multiple meetings, Home Minister Amit Shah ensures strict compliance of his orders which he issued during high-level meetings regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

"As per the directives of Home Minister Amit Shah in providing relief to the common man, High-level expert committee's report on 'Covid-19 testing rates' received by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been further sent to Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400," Spokesperson of Home Ministry tweeted.

"To improve contact mapping in Delhi's containment zones, health surveys have been started on the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah. Out of the total population of 230466 in 242 containment zones, a survey of 177692 people was conducted b/w 15-16 June. Remaining will be covered by 20 June," Spokesperson said in a series of tweet.

The spokesperson also said that following the directives of Home Minister to increase testing and quick delivery of results in Delhi, From 18 June, Tests will be done via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR. Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centres have also been set up across Delhi.

"In pursuance of decisions taken by Home Minister Amit Shah on 14th June, to double the COVID testing in Delhi. 16,618 test samples collected on 15 and 16 June (Till 14th June daily collection varied b/w 4000-4500). Reports of 6,510 tests received so far, remaining to be received by 18th June," Home Ministry tweeted. (ANI)

