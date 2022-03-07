Agartala, Mar 7 (PTI) Security has been tightened across Tripura in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's daylong visit to the state on Tuesday on the occasion of the BJP-IPFT government's completion of four years in office.

Around 700-800 security personnel, mostly of the CRPF and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), have been deployed at Vivekananda ground, where Shah would be a addressing a public rally, said Superintendent of Police (SP), West district, BJ Reddy, on Monday.

Besides, additional forces have been stationed in Anandanagar area of West Tripura district as the home minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone there for the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus, in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice Pratima Bhoumik.

The Biplab Deb government will be completing its four years in office on March 9.

Shah is set to land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here around 11 am from where he will first fly to Tripureswari temple in Gomati district to offer prayers.

During the day, he will also unveil PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme at the temple complex -- a tourism ministry-funded project aimed at developing the site to draw more visitors, an official said.

"The BJP is making all-out efforts to make the rally a big event to mark its government's fourth anniversary," said the saffron camp's state vice president Tinku Roy.

Shah, who is arriving here on a chartered flight, would be leaving the state in the evening, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)