New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Shahdara bar association has prescribed a new dress code for law interns to distinguish them from advocates.

The executive committee has unanimously decided to introduce a new dress code for interns, white shirt and blue coat and trousers, according to a notification dated November 24.

Also Read | Bhopal,MP | Case Registered Against Congress Media Coordinator Piyush Babele&IT Cell … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

On many occasions, interns were found appearing in courts wearing black coats and it became difficult to "differentiate between advocates and interns", the notification signed by association secretary Raman Sharma said.

"Hence, the members of the bar are requested to instruct their interns to wear white shirt and blue coat and trousers with effect from December 1," it said.

Also Read | Solar Panel Sexual Assault Case: CBI Gives Clean Chit to Congress MP Adoor Prakash in Closure Report.

Thereafter, if interns are found wearing black coats and trousers, they will not be allowed to appear in courts, the notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)