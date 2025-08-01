New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with family and presented him a picture of Babu Jagjivan Ramji, the hero of the 1971 war.

In a post on X, Shambhavi said, "Respectful, affectionate meeting with parents...Met with the honourable Prime Minister of our country, our inspiration, the respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, along with family, and received his blessings and guidance, while also presenting him with a picture of Babu Jagjivan Ram ji, the hero of the 1971 war."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited the Indian citizens to suggest themes and ideas for his Independence Day speech.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi appealed to the public to share their suggestions on MyGov in the NaMo app.

"As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi wrote.

As per tradition, the Prime Minister of India hoists the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation on August 15, India's Independence Day.

Last year, marking India's 78th Independence Day, PM Modi's speech was based on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)

