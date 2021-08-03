New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed issues related to pricing of sugar and ethanol blending in petrol.

Pawar was accompanied by National State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Chairman Jayprakash Dandegaonkar and NCP MP from Raigarh.

After meeting Shah, Pawar told reporters that they discussed the current selling price of sugar, which is even lower than the cost of production, and he requested the government to look into it.

Pawar, a former agriculture minister, said he also talked about the need to increase the blending of ethanol in petroleum products.

The NCP chief said Shah has assured him that he will look into all issues related to the sugar sector.

