Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, on Tuesday admitted that he had submitted a forged marriage certificate with Sheena Bora for registration of a leave and license agreement to rent a place in suburban Andheri in 2010.

Rahul, Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage, is being cross examined by Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle before special CBI judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar in connection with the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani, the prime accused in the case, is now out on bail.

The murder came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by her mother with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

On Tuesday, while responding to a question about a document submitted for the rent agreement, which mentioned that he was an employee of 9x Media, owned by his father, Rahul said it is true that the content of the document was “incorrect” and it was “forged” and fabricated.

The document was solely prepared for the purpose of registration of the leave and license agreement, he said, adding that it was his father's company and he never felt that there would be any issue about it.

Replying to another question, Rahul said it is true that he had told Dominic and Nalini Machado (the owners of the flat) that Sheena was his wife.

It was difficult to find decent places to live for an unmarried couple in Mumbai, and hence, they had said so, he said.

“It is true that at that time we were engaged and had taken a decision to marry each other. It is true that along with the agreement a marriage certificate prepared in the United Kingdom of the year 2010 was submitted showing that Sheena Bora and I were married at that time,” Rahul said.

He further said that when the marriage certificate was submitted, he was fully aware that he was not legally married to Sheena.

“It is true to say that the two documents, which were forged and fabricated, were submitted by Sheena Bora and me for the registration of leave and license agreement. I don't remember whether myself or Sheena Bora ever informed Dominic and Nalini Machado (the owners of the flat) that we were not legally wedded,” Rahul said.

Rahul admitted that both the forged and fabricated documents were submitted with an intention to make the Machado couple believe that he was employed and he and Sheena were legally married.

His cross examination will continue on October 7.

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, Indrani disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul and she also had financial disputes with Sheena.

Apart from Indrani, the other accused in the case include Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna. All of them are currently out on bail.

