Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): A video conference meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap was held in Shimla district. The meeting regarding the demarcation of the forest land involved all the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs).

During the video conference, the Deputy Commissioner said that all the DFOs are required to submit a current status report on forest land within the week. The meeting also highlighted various issues related to the orders of the Supreme Court.

According to these orders, in case of WP 1164/2023, the Supreme Court ordered the states and union territories to take possession of the forest land. The order further mentioned the handover of all the land allotted for non-forest purposes in the possession of the Revenue Department to the Forest Department. Both departments are working under this order across the district.

The meeting held a detailed discussion of the challenges faced in the implementation of the Supreme Court orders. One of the key challenges that emerged was the shortage of staff. To address this, the SDMs have been instructed to develop separate jurisdictions to expedite the implementation of the orders.

Additional District Magistrate Law and Order Pankaj Sharma, District Revenue Officer Sanjeet Sharma, along with all SDMs and DFOs, were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Shimla is hosting a five-day traditional cuisine festival titled "Himachal ka Swaad -Swasthya ka Saath," aimed at promoting the state's authentic local delicacies. The event was inaugurated on Friday by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, who stated that the initiative not only attracts tourists but also empowers rural women entrepreneurs.

The festival features a variety of Himachali dishes prepared by women from different villages through self-help groups (SHGs). It is being viewed as a step forward in reviving local economic activity, particularly following the recent natural disasters that affected the hill state. (ANI)

