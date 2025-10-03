New Delhi, October 3: In a landmark announcement that signals a major leap in India’s defence preparedness, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh revealed that work has officially begun on 'Sudarshan Chakra', India’s indigenous version of the Iron Dome air defence system. Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, the IAF Chief emphasised the urgent need for self-reliance in defence technology, stating, “We have already put our heads together in this along with DRDO, we have started working towards developing a system which will of course have the our own integrated air command and control system (IACCS) at the heart of this.”

The Sudarshan Chakra project aims to develop a multi-layered air defence shield capable of intercepting and neutralising aerial threats such as missiles, drones, and enemy aircraft. Inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, which has proven highly effective in combat scenarios, India’s version will be tailored to meet the country’s unique strategic and geographical needs. India Destroyed 4-5 Pakistani Fighter Jets, Most Likely F-16s, Damaged Radars, Runways and Missile System During Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief Air Marshal AP Singh (Video).

Air Force Chief Speaks on Losses Suffered by Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

Delhi: Responding to ANI's question on the losses suffered by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "...As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned...we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large number… pic.twitter.com/tL2Gme49TQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

AP Singh on 93rd Anniversary of the Indian Air Force

#WATCH || Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, on the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force, praises #OperationSindoor for its speed and precision, saying it brought #Pakistan to its knees. India struck multiple targets in Pakistan and destroyed four to five Pakistani… pic.twitter.com/CAy7jnoQyE — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 3, 2025

Air Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the growing relevance of air power in modern warfare, citing the recent Operation Sindoor as a turning point. “The relevance of air power has come to the forefront after Operation Sindoor,” he said, referring to the operation that showcased India’s rapid deployment and precision strike capabilities. India Shot Down 5 Pakistan Fighter Jets, 1 Military Aircraft During Operation Sindoor, Says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Watch Video).

Though details of Operation Sindoor remain classified, defence analysts believe it involved coordinated air and ground manoeuvres in a high-stakes border scenario. Underscoring the importance of Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in defence, the IAF Chief stressed that India can no longer afford to remain dependent on foreign technologies.

“There is an urgent need for Aatmanirbharta; we cannot remain dependent,” he said, adding that indigenous innovation is the key to strategic autonomy. He also spoke about the evolving nature of warfare, warning that future conflicts will be unlike any seen before. “The character of war is constantly evolving. The next conflict will not resemble the last -- we must be future-ready,” he emphasised.

This statement reflects the Indian Air Force’s broader push toward modernisation, including investments in artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and cyber warfare capabilities.

The Sudarshan Chakra initiative is expected to involve collaboration between the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and private defence manufacturers. If successful, it will mark a significant milestone in India’s journey toward building a robust, indigenous defence ecosystem capable of countering emerging threats in an increasingly volatile global landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).