Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): A delegation from Shimla Nagrik Sabha met the Additional Commissioner of the Shimla Municipal Corporation to protest against the notices being issued for the demolition of makeshift shelters in the city on Friday, as per a release.

The delegation demanded an immediate halt to these actions. In response, the Additional Commissioner assured them of full social security for the underprivileged.

However, Nagrik Sabha issued a warning, stating that if any attempt is made to demolish the shelters of the poor, they would take to the streets in protest against the Shimla Municipal Corporation's actions.

The delegation included Vijendra Mehra, Jagat Ram, Falma Chauhan, Vivek Kashyap, Kuldeep Dogra, Anil Thakur, Dinit Denta, Sunny Sikta, Kamal Dharon Sharma, Ram Prakash, Pratap Chauhan, Kapil Negi, Prakash, Ratti Ram, Prem, Shankar, Subhash, Bobby, Rajendra, and dozens of others.

Nagrik Sabha co-conveners Vijendra Mehra, Falma Chauhan, Balak Ram, and Vivek Kashyap alleged that the Shimla Municipal Corporation is following the same eviction and sealing strategy as the Forest Department in the state, targeting the poor living in makeshift shelters.

They cited recent examples which include the demolition of a house in Kuftadhar three days ago, a demolition attempt in Baluganj a few months ago and notices and warrants sent for demolition in Downdale.

Notices have been issued for the demolition of 42 shelters on April 8.

Overall, nearly 3,300 makeshift shelters in Shimla are at risk of being demolished.

The delegation put forward demands which include the regularisation of makeshift shelters in Shimla, immediate withdrawal of demolition notices, providing landless residents of Shimla approximately 2,700 square feet of land and concreting a policy for the regularisation of the shelters.

The situation remains tense as residents and activists prepare to resist any forced evictions. (ANI)

