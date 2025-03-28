Mumbai, March 28: The countdown for Eid 2025 has begun with Ramzan month approaching its culmination. Muslims in India will observe fast (Roza) for another three or two days before celebrating Eid on March 31 or April 1, depending on the moon sighting. They will observe 28th fast of Ramzan or Ramadan on March 29. To observe a fast, it is important to note Sehri and Iftar timings for the particular day. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 28th Roza on March 29 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims observe a daily fast from dawn until dusk. To prepare for this period of abstinence, they partake in a pre-dawn meal known as Sehri. This meal is consumed before the commencement of the Fajar prayer, which marks the beginning of the day's first obligatory prayer. Conversely, the fast is broken at sunset with the consumption of Iftar. This meal coincides with the Maghrib prayer's Azan, the call to the sunset prayer. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:52 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:54 AM

Iftar Time 6:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:42 AM

Iftar Time 6:24 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:16 AM

Iftar Time 5:52 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:43 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:56 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:02 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:59 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:57 AM

Iftar Time 6:56 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:06 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 3:59 AM

Iftar Time 5:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:56 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:54 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 29 (28th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:55 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

Ramadan fasting is obligatory, but minors, the ill, travelers, and menstruating or pregnant women are exempt. Those with health limitations can make up missed days. For those whose health or other circustances prevent them from fasting, provisions are made to compensate for missed days at a later time. This obligatory fasting serves to cultivate self-control and discipline within the Muslim community. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Ramadan, a month of deep religious importance in Islam, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims believe the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. It is not a festival but a month of fasting and prayer. The conclusion of Ramadan is celebrated with Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, which occurs on the first day of Shawwal.

