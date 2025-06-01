Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): The five-day International Summer Festival Shimla 2025 was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in Shimla on Sunday.

The event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony in the presence of dignitaries, including Secretary to the Governor CP Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma, local councillors, and others.

Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the Summer Festival Organising Committee, welcomed and felicitated the chief guest and other attendees.

Earlier last month, many tourists participated in the boat race held at Ooty Boat House in Ooty town of the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on May 13.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneenru and Superintendent of Police (SP) NS Nisha flagged off the race.

The race took place on the occasion of the Summer Festival being held in the town.

The competition was conducted in five categories: couples, men, women, boathouse employees, and journalists. The winners were felicitated with prizes.

"We participated in the boat race. Great atmosphere! Absolutely enjoyed being here!" one of the participants from Goa expressed happiness after winning an award.

Another participant, Shivani from Hyderabad (Telangana) said, "This the first time we participating in this boat race. We've come second and we're happy with this prize and the exciting boat race."

The summer season is currently in full swing in the Nilgiris district. Thousands of tourists come and go every day. The summer festival is being organised on behalf of the district administration to entertain the tourists. (ANI)

