Thane, Apr 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed officials to expedite land acquisition and rehabilitation for the Kalu Dam project, an official said.

Shinde issued the directives during a high-level meeting held at Mantralaya, he said.

Kalu Dam will bring long-term relief to Thane district, which has been grappling with water shortages.

As per a release from the district information office, the deputy chief minister said that delays in land acquisition, both private and forest land, and the absence of a concrete rehabilitation plan have hindered the project.

The Palghar collector has been asked to provide details of land available for alternative afforestation to compensate for the forest land that will be affected by the dam project, and the Thane collector has been tasked with ensuring coordination between agencies for administrative clearances and land acquisition, it was stated.

