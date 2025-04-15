Mumbai, April 15: NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse on Tuesday claimed a tug-of-war was underway between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, which will lead to the fall of the Mahayuti government. In a post on X, the opposition party's women's wing president made a veiled attack on Fadnavis, alleging that in order to undermine Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's influence, his files were moved to Shinde for approval.

Khadse's comments have come amid speculations of a rift between the Mahayuti allies, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. There have been reports that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "He (Fadnavis) appointed his close officer as the economic advisor to keep an eye on the finance department. Then, to clip Shinde's wings, discrimination is being done in the disbursement of funds and appointment of guardian ministers. In Raigad, Ajit Pawar was left out, and Shinde was given a chance to speak. But Shinde went two steps ahead. When Amit Shah came to Mumbai, he had a meeting for 15 minutes with him alone," the NCP (SP) leader wrote. Eknath Shinde Dismisses Buzz of Rift in Mahayuti.

She claimed that in order to bring both the deputy chief ministers to their senses, their speeches were scrapped at the Chaityabhoomi event on Monday. Khadse was referring to the function to mark the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raigad Fort, during which only Shinde made a speech and at the event in Chaityabhoomi on Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, only the chief minister and Governor C P Radhakrishnan spoke. No Hike in Ladki Bahin Stipend: Opposition Stages Walkout As Maharashtra Government ‘Fails’ To Increase Aid Under Ladki Bahin Yojana From INR 1,500 to INR 2,100.

"What's the whole story? So, how is the government running? Huge tug-of-war. Today or tomorrow, it is certain that they will stumble!" she said, posting a copy of the governor's programme released by Raj Bhavan, which mentions speeches by both deputy chief ministers.

