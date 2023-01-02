Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Sunday applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will win the 2024 election and form the government once again in Maharashtra under his leadership.

He also said that country is growing as a world leader under the guidance of PM Modi.

Also Read | Guntur Stampede: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid to Family of Each Deceased.

Radhakrishna said that CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis had ignited a new sense of confidence in the people of Maharashtra.

"In the leadership of PM Modi, the country is growing as a world leader. CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis have ignited a new sense of confidence in people for the state's government, they will again form govt in 2024," Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Shaista Khan Wins ‘Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar’ in 2022, Becomes 9th Kashmiri to Bag Award.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)