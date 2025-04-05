New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday flagged off the 'Maritime Awareness Walkathon' in the national capital.

The event marked the 62nd National Maritime Day.

Addressing the event, Sarbanda Sonowal emphasised the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, urging every Indian to contribute and play their role to fulfil this dream

"In the next 25 years, we have to make India a developed India, and for this, every Indian citizen has to contribute and play their role," Sonowal said.

Sonowal also encouraged the youth, highlighting their role in making India the most powerful maritime power.

"If we have to become the most powerful maritime power in the world, then today's youth will have to play an important role. When I look at all of you, I feel proud. You have the strength to fulfil this dream," Sonowal said.

On April 5, 1919, for the first time, the Indian company Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited's ship, S.S. Loyalty, went from India to London to trade. In its memory, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrates April 5 every year as National Maritime Day.

Speaking to the media, Sonowal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dynamic" leadership for promoting port shipping and waterways, maritime trade, and the maritime industry.

"Today, we are celebrating National Maritime Day, and today is the 62nd National Maritime Day... In the last 10 years, development has taken place under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during this time, he has particularly focused on promoting port shipping and waterways, maritime trade, and maritime industry and creating an ecosystem so that India can become one of the leading maritime nations in the world," Sonowal said.

National Maritime Day is dedicated to the pivotal role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy and its strategic location in global trade. (ANI)

