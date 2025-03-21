Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema slammed the central government on Thursday, accusing it of 'committing injustice' against farmers by failing to implement the promises it had made after Punjab Police forcefully removed protesting farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri and Shambhu borders, where they had been staging demonstrations to demand a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops and other long-pending issues.

Speaking to ANI, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "...They (farmers) had to start the agitation because the demands that you (central govt) had accepted were not implemented."

He further added, "If you were not ready to implement them, why did you accept the demands in the first place? At that time, you accepted the demands just to control the situation. From the very first day, you were doing injustice to the farmers..."

Cheema questioned why the government had accepted the farmers' demands if it had no intention of fulfilling them. He accused the government of merely trying to control the situation rather than genuinely addressing the farmers' concerns.

Earlier, Congress MP Imran Masood also criticized the central government, alleging that it was focusing on irrelevant issues while farmers continued to struggle.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "It is very unfortunate that the farmers of the country are struggling, the youth are frustrated, but the government is busy with irrelevant issues. No one is talking about the farmers; instead, we are digging up issues from 400 years ago and turning them into political debates."

He urged the BJP-led central government to engage with the farmers instead of focusing on unrelated matters.

"The farmers are suffering, talk to them. The youth are distressed, so engage with them. But instead of addressing these concerns, we're focusing on irrelevant matters. This is the situation unfolding in the country," Masood said. (ANI)

