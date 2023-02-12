Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A large number of devotees on Sunday reached Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers on the second day of the ongoing 'Shiv Navratri' festival.

According to priests at the temple, Sheshnag is decorated with special makeup and baba Mahakal is worshiped on the occasion.

"On the second day of nine-day long Shiv Navratri festival, Baba Mahakal is decorated along with Sheshnag Shringar looking like a bridegroom. The marriage ceremony is being celebrated in the court of Mahakal," Ashish Sharma, a priest at the temple said.

Detailing about the festival, the priest said, "Shiva Navratri festival is celebrated with great pomp in Ujjain. Baba Mahakal is decorated in different forms for nine days and the main purpose of this decoration is to prepare 'Baba' as a bridegroom. The way the groom's makeup is done before marriage, special rituals are performed and Baba Mahakal is decorated."

"After adorning Baba Mahakal, evening aarti is performed, with prayers for everyone's wellbeing," added Sharma.

It is believed that while there is a Shivratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Maha Shivratri takes place once a year, in February or March, when winter comes to an end and spring and summer begin.

Out of the 12 Shivratris observed in every year, Maha Shivratri is considered auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the masculine and feminine energies that keep the world in balance.

"'Shiva' and 'Shakti' are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness," temple priests pointed out.

It is believed that those who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck. Many people also believe that Maha Shivratri fast reminds devotees that pride, ego and falsehood lead to downfall only. (ANI)

