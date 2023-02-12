Kolkata, February 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) are set to lock horns again in the Sagardighi assembly bypoll with the saffron party looking to gain momentum in West Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. TMC would like to continue its dominance on this assembly constituency again and would love another victory.

Election commission had earlier on January 23 announced bypoll date for the seat. While February 7 was the last date for filing of nomination, the last date for withdrawal of nomination was February 10. Polling in the seat is scheduled to take place on February 27. Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

Sagardighi By-Election 2023: Results Date

The counting of votes for the Sagardighi seat will take place on March 2, 2023 with results likely to be declared on same day.

Why Sagardighi By-Election 2023 Was Necessitated

The bypoll for the Sagardighi seat was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and TMC leader Subrata Saha who died of cardiac arrest on December 29, 2022. Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly By-Elections 2023: From Date of Polling To Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Bypolls.

Sagardighi By-Election 2023: Candidates

The Trinamool Congress has fielded local leader Debashish Banerjee from the seat and the BJP has nominated Dilip Saha. Left-Congress alliance has fielded Byron Biswas as their candidate. The election however like the assembly elections in 2021 is expected to be bipolar between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP.

Subrata Saha of TMC won the seat in 2021. He had defeated Kalpana Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 50,206 votes. The Sagardighi assembly constituency is located in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

