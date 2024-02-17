Phagwara (Punjab), Feb 17 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was injured after six men assaulted him with sticks in Subhash Nagar area of Phagwara district Saturday evening, police said.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said Rajesh Palta, senior vice president of the Shiv Sena (Punjab), and his companions were collecting donations for a Shivaratri function when the attack took place.

Also Read | Sushma Swaraj Birth Anniversary 2024 Date: Interesting Facts About the ‘People’s Minister’ on Her 72nd Birthday.

About six unidentified men had a scuffle with Palta over some issue and then assaulted him with sticks.

Palta was admitted to the civil hospital.

Also Read | Munich Security Conference 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for Permanent, Long-Term Fix to Israel-Palestine Conflict (Watch Video).

The leader has given the names of the assailants and police are verifying these, the police officer said.

Police teams have been constituted to track the assailants, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)