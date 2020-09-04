New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's threat to actress Kangana Ranaut is highly objectionable and she will write to DGP of Maharashtra to arrest him.

"I got information from ANI that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatened Kangana Ranaut and said that the actress's legs will be broken and she will be beaten if she enters Mumbai. These are highly objectionable statements. I am going to take suo motu cognisance and will write to the DGP of Maharashtra to take action and arrest this man," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

"In none of Kangana's tweets, it appeared that she was a traitor or threatened any person. This reveals the ideology of Shiv Sena leaders that if women are talking about freedom, they cannot tolerate them," she added.

Earlier today, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Athwale said while he did not know the entire truth, but comments by Raut were absolutely uncalled for.

"Raut is a good friend of mine. He is a Shiv Sena leader, a party spokesperson as well as the Saamana editor. I don't know the entire truth but if at all he has threatened the actress it is quite unfortunate. We are all with Ranaut and family in her fight for justice to Sushant Singh Rajput," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet. (ANI)

