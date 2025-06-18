Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Wednesday that the Shiv Sena's foundation day would be celebrated with great fanfare and guidance of the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, will be the event's main attraction.

Shambhuraj Desai told ANI on Wednesday, "We will celebrate Shiv Sena's foundation day with great fanfare. The guidance of the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, will be the event's main attraction. Just as you are excited about tomorrow, we are also curious about what guidance we get from Eknath Shinde's speech tomorrow."

"Incoming in Shiv Sena is ongoing since many days since people have realised that the party which is working with "bow and arrow" symbol is the real Shiv Sena working under the guidance of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, which is carrying forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has announced that the Shiv Sena, under his leadership, is gearing up to celebrate its anniversary on June 19 with grandeur.

Shinde said, "Our workers are preparing to celebrate on June 19th with great pomp and show. Operation Tiger is going on every day. Funds will continue to be received, and work will continue to be done."

Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expressed confidence in his Shiv Sena faction's prospects in the upcoming local body elections, emphasising the party's commitment to development and its growing support base across the state.

Shinde said, "The elections are not just announced because we formed the government; this process has been ongoing since 2022. People now know that Shiv Sena is a party that promotes development and keeps its promises. Many people from Nashik and Maharashtra have joined the party. Municipal servants, sarpanches, and even individuals from Rajasthan have joined. All these joinings will benefit the upcoming local Swaraj elections." (ANI)

