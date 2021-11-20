Etawah (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Stressing that the continued protest by farmers forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the three farm laws, former Uttar Pradesh minister and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday demanded martyr status for the farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

"The decision to repeal the three black agricultural laws is the result of continued farmers' struggle. In the end Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to bow before the farmers and withdraw the three black agricultural laws," Yadav told reporters here.

Also Read | Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee Files Police Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut.

He said, "It is our demand that martyr status should be given to the farmers who died during the long movement. Apart from this, one member of each deceased farmer's family should be given a job."

He also demanded financial compensation for the losses suffered by the farmers during the movement.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attempts Suicide Along With Her Two Minor Daughters In Krishna District, 7-Year-Old Girl Dies.

According to farmers' unions spearheading the agitation, more than 750 farmers died due to various reasons during the year-long protest.

To a question, Yadav said that had the government taken this decision a little earlier, the lives of many farmers could have been saved and the problems that the public faced could have been avoided.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)