Krishna, November 20: In a shocking incident, a woman attempted suicide along with her two minor daughters in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. Her younger daughter, aged seven years, died on the spot after drinking a poison-laced soft drink. Meanwhile, the woman and her nine-year-old daughter are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable. The incident took place at the Nuzvid town of the district on Thursday. Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Her Two Sons Before Attemping Suicide in Palakkad District On Children's Day 2021.

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Daida Naga Lakshmi. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the woman took the extreme step as she was upset over the debts of her husband. Lakshmi reportedly drank the poison-laced soft drink and also asked her daughters to do so. Notably, the woman’s husband had died last year due to COVID-19. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide, Writes Suicide Note on Palm Blaming Mother-In-Law for Her Death.

“After his demise, Naga Lakshmi took care of the family responsibilities. To make both ends meet, she became a farm labourer. With her husband’s debts mounting and pressure from her debtors, she attempted suicide,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. Pune: Newly-Wed Woman Dies By Suicide; Husband Booked For Abetment.

Initially, the woman and her elder daughter were admitted to Nuzvid government general hospital with the help of neighbours. Later they were shifted to Vijayawada GGH. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2021 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).