Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Chorhata Airport to be built in Rewa district in the state.

Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present on the occasion.

Vindhya and Baghelkhand are ready for the flight of development today, the years-old dream of the Vindhya region is going to come true, Chouhan said.

After laying the foundation stone, CM Chouhan also addressed the Women's Conference.

He performed bhoomi-pujan and dedicated 32 development works worth Rs 747 crore. The Chief Minister also distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

He unveiled the development booklet of Rewa district and the logo of 'Rewa Chalo Abhiyan' being run for industrial investment on the occasion.

Chouhan said Vindhya region will see rapid development after airport is opened.

" There is already a network of roads in the area. There are immense possibilities for industry in Vindhya and new employment opportunities will also be available," he said.

Investment proposals worth Rs 2,88,000 crore have been received for the Vindhya region, the highest after Indore in the recently concluded investor meet in Indore.

"This is a great gift not only for Rewa but for the entire Vindhya region. This investment will provide employment opportunities to over 1,50,000 people in the area," he added.

Announcing the construction of Vindhya Expressway, CM Chouhan said that the expressway would be built from Bhopal to Singrauli via Sagar, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi. Industrial areas would be developed on both sides, which would provide employment to the youth.

"Our government has gifted the biggest solar plant and Bansagar Dam to Vindhya. Farmers of Vindhya will leave Punjab behind in crop production. Work is going on to make a tunnel in Sleemanabad to take the water of Narmada Maiya to Vindhya region. Late Madhavrao Scindia gave the gift of railways. The work of Lalitpur Singrauli railway line is being done at a fast pace. Now his son Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has gifted the airport to Rewa. Under the Chief Minister Teerth Darshan Yojana, pilgrims will now travel by aeroplanes."

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said: "Vindhya is such a region which has brought glory to the whole country. It is my duty to give an airport to Vindhya. My father gifted railways to Rewa. I have got the privilege of giving an airport to Rewa. Where earlier there was a demand for railways, now there is a demand for air service. Seventy-four airports were built in over 60 years of independence. During the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 74 airports have been built in nine years," he said.

"An airport was being built in Rewa for the first 20 seater aircraft. Looking at the future, I approved the construction of an airport for landing a 72-seater aircraft. Construction work worth Rs 300 crore will start here soon. People with low income will also get the opportunity to travel by air from Rewa airport," he added. (ANI)

