Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid tribute to the late Congress leader Shivraj Patil after his demise at the age of 90 years.

He remembered the former Congress MP saying that he left an indelible mark of his personality through his work. He highlighted the key political roles, including Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Defence, and Governor, that Patil had overseen during his political career.

"The news of the passing of senior leader Shivraj Patil is extremely heartbreaking. As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Defence, Governor, and in various other roles, he left an indelible mark of his personality through his work..." he wrote on X.

He further stated that Patil was a well-respected political figure and encouraged several innovative initiatives related to the House. Fadnavis also offered condolences to Patil's family, emphasising that he will always be cherished and remembered.

"As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he provided impetus to many innovative initiatives related to the House. As principled, well-informed, and steadfast leadership that articulated positions firmly, he held a place of respect in the nation's politics. With his passing, we have lost towering, guiding leadership in politics and social affairs..." he said.

"As a personality who upheld the prestige of Maharashtra's political culture, he will forever remain in our memories. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the grief of his family members. Om Shanti," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra, and was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures. (ANI)

