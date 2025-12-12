Mumbai, December 12: A Mumbai woman’s much-awaited Goan getaway turned into a nightmare after she alleged that she and her friends were assaulted by staff members at a popular nightclub in North Goa. The incident, which occurred on November 1, has not only shaken the victim but also reignited debate about the safety of tourists, especially women, in the state’s nightlife circuit.

Vaibhav Chandel, a resident of Mumbai, had travelled to Goa for a short holiday. On the evening of November 1, she and her friends decided to visit a popular nightclub called Romeo Lane, owned by the Luthra brothers and known for its music and lively crowd. What was meant to be an evening of fun, she claims, quickly devolved into a horrific ordeal.

According to Chandel, the club’s staff behaved rudely and aggressively towards her group without provocation. When they protested the mistreatment, the situation allegedly escalated, and the staff reportedly attacked them with rods. "We were terrified. The people we expected to ensure our safety ended up hurting us," Chandel said. She has lodged a police complaint alleging physical assault and demanding accountability from the establishment. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand 5 Days After Fire at Birch Hotel, to Be Deported to India.

Mumbai Woman Alleges Assault at Luthra Brothers’ Goa Club ‘Romeo Lane’

#WATCH | Mumbai | Vaibhavi, who visited the beach shack Romeo Lane Vagator owned by the detained Luthra brothers in November, said, "I visited Romeo Lane in Vagator on 1st November with my cousins. We were 13 people in total... The club is built in such a way that it is very… pic.twitter.com/9HDE6r5pSU — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025

"When we tried to apologise and leave, he called all the security personnel, the bouncers. They started chasing us and raised their hands at us. Since it was tough to leave that club, they chased us down and hit people in groups. They hit my sister on the chest, pushed her so badly that she fell down the stairs. They put up a barricade at the entry gate so we couldn't leave. When my brother removed it, a bouncer ran towards him with a rod and started hitting him badly," she told news agency ANI.

A case has been registered against the club’s manager, Ajay Kavitkar, staff member Junaid Ali, and the security team in connection with the alleged assault. The complainant said she had also named the Luthra brothers - Gaurav and Saurabh - in her statement, but police later omitted their names, citing that the duo was not present at the club when the incident occurred. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Police Probe Reveals Luthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets Minutes After Blaze Broke Out.

Goa Club ‘Romeo Lane’ Demolished After Fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane'

#WATCH | Goa: A portion of the Romeo Lane restaurant located in the Vagator area is being demolished. It is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane, where a fire tragedy claimed 25 lives on December 7. "We will demolish the encroachment on the… pic.twitter.com/YoZHQgg6cy — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

Meanwhile, the Romeo Lane beach shack was demolished earlier this week on the orders of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, coming just days after a massive fire at another nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, killed 25 people. The charred nightclub, owned by the Luthra brothers, has sparked widespread outrage and prompted a state-wide crackdown on fire safety and licensing violations at coastal establishments.

