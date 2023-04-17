New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Senior journalist Shobhna Jain has been re-elected as president of the Indian Women's Press Corps, the organisation announced on Monday.

Elections to the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) were held on Saturday.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Tripura Shuts Government Schools Till April 23 Amid Scorching Heat.

Besides Jain, Parul Sharma and Suman Kansra have been elected as vice presidents, Anju Grover as general secretary, Ashlin Mathew as joint secretary and Preeti Mehra as treasurer.

The Executive Committee of the IWPC includes Amiti Sen, Bhasha Singh, Binny Yadav, Charmy Harikrishnan, Huma Siddiqui, Manjari Chaturvedi, Neelam Jeena, Sindhu Jain Bhattacharya, Sujata Mathur and Vimmi Karan Sood.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed Initial Post-Mortem Report Reveals Gangster-Turned-Politician Was Shot in Head, Neck and Chest, Say Sources.

The IWPC is India's first association of women journalists with more than 800 reporters, editors, producers, anchors and camerapersons from across print, TV and web as members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)