New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has appointed Justice (R) Arjan Kumar Sikri, former Supreme Court Judge, as an administrator to oversee the utilization of funds for hosting the upcoming International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup.

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in an order passed on January 19, said that "the prestige of the country will be affected if there is any impediment in organizing the World Cup event which would require funding from the Union of India".

"Justice (R) Arjan Kumar Sikri, Former Supreme Court Judge, is appointed as an Administrator to oversee the utilization of funds in the World Cup event that is being held in India in March 2023. The Administrator can also take the assistance of any sportsperson of his choice, who has been a national or international shooter, to assist him in the matter.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) through the present plea stated that India is hosting World Cup for the shooting sport in March 2023 and the stoppage of funds would affect the hosting of the World Cup. It is stated that the Applicant is dependent on the Government for the conduct of international events in India and various activities including training of the shooters and their participation in international events.

NRAI plea stated that in view of the upcoming World Cup event, it is expedient to modify the Orders dated June 2, 2022, and June 3, 2022, passed by this Court

Court noted that, on June 3 last year, a Division Bench of this Court had directed that no more monies will be expanded by the Union of India nor any assistance will be extended to any National Sports Federation and the Union of India was directed to ensure that monies, patronage and other facilities to the National Sports Federations will be resumed only when the National Sports Federations comply with the Sports Code as well as the orders passed by the Apex Court and this Court in various petitions.

The Delhi High Court while passing the order stated that the suggestion made by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appeared parry in person (petitioner and lawyer himself), for the constitution of a Committee to oversee the utilisation of funds which are proposed to be released by the Union of India is a fair solution. This proposal of Mr Mehra is not opposed by the ASG and by the Senior Counsel appearing for NRAI, said the court. (ANI)

