Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh escaped unhurt following an exchange of fire between two groups in Patna on Wednesday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the firing so far, Barh Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Kumar said.

“The police received a call that an incident of firing took place in Nauranga village in Mokama area under the jurisdiction of Pachmala Police Station limits in the evening. A team immediately reached the spot and recovered three cartridges. The matter is being investigated," the ASP said.

Asked about details of the incident, the ASP said, “Conflicting versions are coming from the area. We are investigating these. A section of villagers claimed that initially some shots were fired, on the instructions of the former MLA, by his supporters."

Some people claimed that there was an exchange of fire between the two groups.

"No one, including the former MLA, has been injured in the incident," the Barh ASP said.

A case is being registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a family which claimed that their house was targeted during the firing, he added.

