Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): Shops in Guwahati, Assam, are buzzing with the festive spirit as the markets are decked up with Christmas decorations. It showcases the enthusiasm of residents around the holiday, as the shops have put up trees, bells, and stars for sale.

In anticipation of Christmas on December 25, shops have transformed themselves as a wide range of decorations are being displayed at the front. From caps for gifts to trees and stars, customers can look forward to the shopping experience.

Speaking to one shopkeeper, she shared that they offer a vast array of decorations from different-sized trees to everything you need to decorate them.

"Merry Christmas! You will get everything related to Christmas here. There are trees ranging from 1 to 10 feet in height and stars along with everything else.", she stated.

She mentioned that the sales are going great and there is still some time left for the holiday, so it would be better.

"Sales are good, and since there are 2-3 days left, sales will be good. There are customers, but because of Sunday, they might come in the evening.", she said.

The storefronts are adorned with shimmering bells and an array of colourful decorative stars and Santa Claus figures with hats.

The city is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

Decorations done for Christmas tend to last throughout the winter holidays till January to welcome the new year, which makes people put more effort into making sure that their homes are welcoming for the guests visiting.

Meanwhile, in Shimla, candlelight prayers were organised at the historic Christ Church, located at Ridge Maidan in Shimla, on Saturday evening. The iconic church, considered a major landmark of the hill town, witnessed participation from local residents as well as tourists.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Vinita Roy, Pastor In-Charge, Christ Church Shimla, said that Christmas celebrations at the church begin well in advance.

"Our Christmas programmes start much earlier. From the season of Advent itself, our preparations begin. This year, Advent started on November 30, and since then, our Christmas programmes have been ongoing. In the first week of December, we went door-to-door for carolling, which is practised across the world. We visit each other's homes, exchange Christmas wishes, offer prayers and greet one another," she said.

The pastor also informed that the church will remain open late into the night on December 24 to allow tourists and visitors to come and offer prayers and receive blessings. People from all religions, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, visit Christ Church, not only during Christmas but throughout the year, and actively participate in the activities. (ANI)

