Navsari (Gujarat) [India], December 29 (ANI): Nearly Rss 40-50 lakh rupees was showered at a bhajan programme of Gujarati folk singer Kirtidaan Gadhvi held at a village of Navsari in Gujarat recently.

"People are showering 10, 20, 50 and 100 rupee notes amounting to lakhs of rupees every day at Bhajan programmes," said Gadhvi.

On Wednesday, the Swami Vivekananda Eye Temple Trust organised a bhajan programme to collect funds for a new eye hospital. The Programme was held at Supa village of Navsari. This is where Kirtidan Gadhvi and another folk singer Urvashi Raddiya's performed.

"The program received donations of around Rs 40-50 lakh," said the singer.

Hundreds of people arrived at the Supa Village to listen to the programme and showered notes of 10, 20, 50, 100 and 500 rupees in the Bhajan programme. This also included children and young people apart from the elders.

The total value of the showered notes has amounted to more than 50 lakh rupees, said the folk singer. (ANI)

