The accused will be arrested after they test negative for Covid-19, said Sayajigunj Inspector R.G. Jadeja.

According to the criminal complaint, a 20 year old female student of the Commerce faculty, along with two of her friends was in the parking area to take their two-wheelers, when the accused, identified as Abu Pathan, Riyan Pathan, and Shahid Shaikh made objectionable comments, signalling to the three.

The accused also followed the girls for a while.

Jadeja detained all the three accused on Wednesday night. They were sent to a government hospital for the RTPCR test on Thursday morning.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vishnu Prajapati alleged that the Pathan gang had been active in the university campus and posed a challenge to the university security and vigilance teams.

He demanded that the university take strict action against such elements, even if they were students.