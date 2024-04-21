New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi police on Saturday recovered the body of a 42-year-old man who is believed to be the father of two children who were found dead at their house in the Pandav Nagar area, with their mother lying unconcious, officials said.

According to police, the man, who had been missing since Friday, was found dead near the Anand Vihar Railway track on Saturday evening.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Announces Fresh Polls in 11 Polling Stations in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on April 22.

The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon.

They received a call around 2 PM on Saturday at Pandav Nagar police station regarding the missing person, namely Shyam Ji (42), a resident of the Shashi Garden area whose house had been locked since Friday.

Also Read | Goods Train Derailment in Uttar Pradesh: Several Bogies of Freight Train Derails Near Ayodhya Junction, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Following this information, a team of police reached the spot and found the house locked from outside. After opening the doors, it was found that two minor children (reportedly a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl) were lying dead in one room and their mother was unconscious. She was later rushed to the hospital.

Police were further looking into the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)