Siddharthnagar (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scaling new heights and stressed that the state needs the BJP government again in 2022.

Pradhan, who is the BJP's in-charge for the coming assembly elections in the state, was here to inaugurate the nutrition month and a newly constructed building of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

He also participated in a tiffin exchange programme with school children.

“Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the state is scaling new heights. CM Yogi has changed the picture of Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the state needs BJP government again,” the minister for education and skill development said while speaking at a public meeting.

There is no one like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and no one like CM Adityanath in the state. The CM is the only leader who has made Uttar Pradesh number one in every sphere, he said.

"Uttar Pradesh is developing under a double-engine government. Eighty crore people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country, of which eight crore are from Uttar Pradesh," Pradhan said.

The minister said he visited Madhubania Primary School in Burdpur where the number of children studying was 400 during the previous government but after the efforts of the state BJP government, that number has increased to 800.

He said students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Madhubania Primary School shared their tiffins and a new tradition has been set.

