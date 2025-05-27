Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 27 (ANI): As Sikkim prepares to celebrate the golden jubilee of its Statehood, the state is abuzz with anticipation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit on May 29.

The grand celebration, set to take place at Palzor Stadium in Gangtok, is expected to be a historic occasion, highlighting Sikkim's journey over the past 50 years since becoming the 22nd state of India.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been actively overseeing the preparations, inspecting arrangements at the main venue. The Chief Minister reviewed various aspects of the event, including cultural programmes, security, logistics, and hospitality.

Under his direct guidance, line departments and local civic bodies have been mobilized to coordinate efforts and ensure a smooth and memorable celebration.

Speaking with the media, Sikkim Minister of Rural Development Department, Arun Kumar Upreti expressed people's excitement, noting that the Chief Minister's hands-on approach has boosted the pace and efficiency of preparations.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Jacob Khaling, stated that Sikkim is "fully prepared" for the visit.

He said PM Modi will arrive at the Libing Army Helipad and proceed to Palzor Stadium, with citizens expected to line the streets in a grand show of welcome and solidarity.

"The capital and surrounding areas have already been adorned with hoardings and banners, setting a festive tone. Stage construction and decorative works at the stadium are in their final stages," Khaling said.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing media persons here, BJP Sikkim President DR Thapa said that the people of Sikkim are eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's visit.

He stated that the visit would mark the beginning of new opportunities and developmental projects for the state.

"He will inaugurate many infrastructural projects across Sikkim and also lay the foundation stone of several upcoming initiatives," Thapa said.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, Thapa extended warm greetings to the people of the state. He also paid tribute to those who played a role in Sikkim's merger with India.

"On this occasion, I want to thank all those who were involved in the merger of Sikkim with India. I remember all the six Chief Ministers and their teams of Independent Sikkim from first Chief Minister LD Kazi to Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Sanchaman Limboo, BB Gurung, Pawan Chamling, and incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay for all their work and efforts."

Referring to Prime Minister's address at the recent Rising Northeast Investors Meet, Thapa said that it opened new avenues for all northeastern states, including Sikkim. He emphasised the need for Sikkim to seize these opportunities. (ANI)

