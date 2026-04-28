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Agency News Agency News India News | Sikkim: PM Modi Interacts with Padma Awardees, Distinguished Personalities Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening interacted with Padma awardees and individuals who have made notable contributions across various fields in Gangtok. Sharing details of the interaction, PM Modi said that it w

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening interacted with Padma awardees and individuals who have made notable contributions across various fields in Gangtok.

Sharing details of the interaction, PM Modi said that it was a "wonderful" experience discussing a wide range of issues with the distinguished personalities.

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2048822610944033252

"In Gangtok earlier this evening, I interacted with Padma awardees and people who have distinguished themselves in different fields. It was wonderful discussing a wide range of issues", PM Modi said on X.

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The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day.

The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)