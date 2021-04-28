Gangtok, Apr 28 (PTI) Sikkim recorded the highest single-day spike with 151 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus caseload to 7,577, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

East Sikkim registered 114 positive cases followed by 23 in South Sikkim, nine in West Sikkim, and five in North Sikkim, it said.

Currently, Sikkim has 1,106 active COVID-19 cases, while 174 others have migrated to other states and 6,154 patients have recovered from the disease.

A 65-year-old man, who had comorbidities, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the coronavirus death toll to 143, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has tested 92,106 samples for COVID-19, including 515 samples in the past 24 hours.

