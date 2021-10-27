Gangtok, Oct 27 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,925, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 395 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the fresh cases, eight were registered in West Sikkim and five in East Sikkim.

Sikkim has 177 active cases, while 31,030 people have recovered from the disease and 323 patients migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.2 per cent, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID cases so far at 17,765, followed by 7,033 in South Sikkim, 6,136 in West Sikkim and 668 in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state has conducted over 2.59 lakh sample tests, and the positivity rate stands at 2.1 per cent, it added.

