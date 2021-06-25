Gangtok, Jun 25 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 19,811, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 299 as one more patient succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 73 were registered in East Sikkim, 35 in South Sikkim, 21 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,255 active cases, while 17,005 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 252 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 1,59,540 sample tests for COVID-19, including 687 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate stands at 18.9 per cent, it added.

