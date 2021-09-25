Gangtok, Sep 24 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, according to a Health Department bulletin.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 47, followed by West Sikkim (10) and South Sikkim (five).

There are 651 active cases in the state at present, while 313 patients have migrated out and 29,851 persons recovered.

The state has so far reported 31,198 cases and 383 deaths.

The new cases were detected after testing 737 samples.

