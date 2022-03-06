Gangtok, Mar 6 (PTI) Sikkim reported three fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 39,090, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The death toll remained at 443 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

The northeastern state now has 38 active cases, while 37,864 patients have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Sikkim's daily positivity rate stood 1.4 per cent, and the daily recovery rate was at 98.7 per cent.

